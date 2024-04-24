Best 2024 NFL Draft fits for Arizona football OL alum Jordan Morgan
By Mason Duhon
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is tomorrow, and former Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan is projected to go within the top 50 picks.
Regardless of whether he's taken in the first round, he'll be the highest-drafted Wildcat since Brooks Reed in the 2010 second round and the highest-drafted offensive lineman since Eben Britton in the 2009 second round.
The Tucson native spent five years with Arizona and had the option to go pro following his 2022 season. However, an ACL injury left Morgan wanting more out of his time with the Wildcats, so he opted to return for a final season in the red and blue and it paid off in borderline first-round NFL draft stock.