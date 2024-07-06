Every Arizona Football All-American in history: Safeties Chuck Cecil and Tony Bouie
By Mason Duhon
Tony Bouie
Bouie was with Arizona Football from 1991-94 and was one of the key pieces in the Desert Swarm defense, but he tends to go underappreciated in favor of Tedy Bruschi and Rob Waldrop. As a redshirt freshman in 1991, he earned the starting free safety job three games into the campaign and never looked back. He notched a team-leading 86 tackles, 63 of which came solo, and an interception.
As a sophomore in 1992, Bouie played and started all 11 games on the season, notching a team-lead tying four interceptions which also ranked fourth in the Pac-10. He was also a part of Arizona Baseball, and was a part of the team that won its first of back-to-back conference titles this year.
In 1993, nobody on Arizona hauled in more than two interceptions except for Bouie, who again led the Wildcats with six — good for the conference lead and No. 6 in the nation. He was a key component in the 10-2 season that saw Arizona win the Pac-10 outright and narrowly lose to Miami in the Fiesta Bowl en route to earning first-team All-Pac-10 honors for the first time in his career.
In the 1994 season, Bouie put together his All-American campaign where he notched 54 total tackles, broke up five passes, and intercepted one pass which he returned for a touchdown. He earned his second consecutive first-team All-Pac-12 nod, and he was inducted into the Arizona Hall of Fame in 2000. Bouie went on to play in the NFL for a few seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before taking up other avenues in life, but his time at Arizona is both criminally underrated and difficult to learn more about.
Don’t forget to follow us at @ZonaZealots on Twitter and like our fan page on Facebook for continued coverage of Arizona news, opinions, and recruiting updates!