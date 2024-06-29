Every Arizona Football All-American in history: D-linemen Rob Waldrop and Tedy Bruschi
By Mason Duhon
The Arizona Wildcats are far from the most storied college football program in Division I, and they don't often churn out early-round NFL draft picks. However, there occasionally comes along a player whose greatness is nationally recognized while suiting up in the Red and Blue with the Block A on the helmet.
Six Arizona Football players have been recognized as unanimous first-team All-Americans, signifying that they were among the two or three best players in the nation at their positions. 12 players have been recognized as consensus All-Americans. In this series, we'll look at all their Arizona careers position-by-position.
Third up in the series and concluding the group of six unanimous honorees are defensive linemen Rob Waldrop and Tedy Bruschi, who played together along the same line at Arizona from 1991-93. The two of them combined for four total All-American selections over their stints in Tucson and kick-started the "Desert Swarm" defense.