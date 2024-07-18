Every Arizona Wildcat to go pro in the 2024 offseason
The University of Arizona produced seven draft picks and five UDFA signees in three of the "Big Four" sports leagues this offseason
By Mason Duhon
With the conclusion of the 2024 MLB Draft on Tuesday, July 16, each of the "Big Four" leagues have now concluded their rookie drafts. Of the four leagues, teams from the NFL, NBA, and MLB have all come calling for Arizona prospects.
To cap off an exciting draft season, we've compiled a list of all the Arizona Wildcats who have gone pro in the offseason and left resources for further reading. Congratulations to the Arizona draft class of 2024!
2024 NFL Draft:
Drafted:
- LT Jordan Morgan: 1st round, 25th overall to the Green Bay Packers
- WR Jacob Cowing: 4th round, 135th overall to the San Francisco 49ers
- TE Tanner McLachlan: 6th round, 194th overall to the Cincinnati Bengals
Signed UDFA deals:
- RB Michael Wiley: Washington Commanders
- DE Taylor Upshaw: Carolina Panthers
- DT Tyler Manoa: Minnesota Vikings
- RB D.J. Williams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More: Read our original coverage here
2024 NBA Draft:
Drafted:
- F Pelle Larsson: 2nd round, 44th overall to the Miami Heat
Signed UDFA deal:
- F Keshad Johnson: Miami Heat
More: Read our original coverage here
2024 MLB Draft:
Drafted:
- P Jackson Kent: 4th round, 108th overall to the Washington Nationals
- P Clark Candiotti: 4th round, 135th overall to the San Diego Padres
- P Anthony "Tonko" Susac: 8th round, 255th overall to the Texas Rangers
- P Cam Walty: 20th round, 595th overall to the Cleveland Guardians
Signed UDFA deals:
- P Trevor Long: Seattle Mariners
More: Read our original coverage here
