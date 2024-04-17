Former Arizona center Oumar Ballo commits to Indiana
By Mason Duhon
After lining up five visits to places like North Carolina and Louisville, former Arizona Basketball center Oumar Ballo only made it through his first before sealing the deal and committing to Indiana.
The other visits he had queued up were to Florida and Kansas State, and his Louisville visit was supposed to begin on Tuesday. However, Mike Woodson wasn't letting Ballo leave the building — much less the state. Ballo will take over at center for the outgoing Kel'el Ware, who declared for the 2024 NBA Draft after a breakout sophomore season.
The three-year Wildcat's entrance in the transfer portal was surprising to some, it makes sense. Motiejus Krivas was promising in his freshman year, and more time on the court will speed his development up. Additionally, Henri Veesaar will be coming back from a redshirt season hampered by injuries and 4-star freshman Emmanuel Stephen is joining the team as well.
Though Ballo is just a one-year rental as a grad transfer, it's a massive pickup for the Hoosiers considering he was widely regarded as one of the top transfers available in the portal. His departure both from Arizona and out from under head coach Tommy Lloyd's wing isn't an indictment on his game, but rather the youth movement in Tucson with the big men edging him out.