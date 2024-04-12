Arizona Basketball transfer Oumar Ballo lines up five visits
A pair of blue bloods and a future Big 12 foe headline the list.
By Mason Duhon
After entering the transfer portal just a few days ago, former Arizona Basketball star center Oumar Ballo already has a handful of visits with power-conference programs lined up. Ballo will be a busy man in the latter half of April, visiting Indiana, Louisville, Kansas State, North Carolina, and Florida.
Visit timeline:
- April 14th-16th: Indiana
- April 16th-18th: Louisville
- April 19th-21st: Kansas State
- Week of April 22nd: North Carolina and Florida
Ballo is one of two starters from last season to enter the transfer portal alongside Kylan Boswell, while the future remains to be seen for Pelle Larsson and Caleb Love. Though Arizona fell out of the market for his services with a pair of promising young bucks waiting in the wings in Motiejus Krivas and Henri Veesaar, any of the five schools he's planning to visit would be landing a big fish.
His list of accolades is respectable. He was the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year in 2022-23, and he made two consecutive All-Pac-12 First teams, Pac-12 All-Defensive teams, and Pac-12 All-Tournament teams. In his three years at Arizona, he finished as the program's all-time FG% leader at 64.6% and amassed over 1,000 points in his time in the Old Pueblo. Now, he's one of the more highly-sought transfer pickups.