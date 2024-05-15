Former ASU wide receiver Elijhah Badger names Arizona in Top 3 alongside Washington, Florida

NEWS: Former Arizona State WR Elijhah Badger will announce his Commitment on Friday, he tells @on3sports



The 6’2 190 WR totaled 142 receptions for 1,640 Yards, & 10 TDs in his time at ASU



Is the Top Available WR in the Portal (per On3 Industry)https://t.co/sGvFUAOAkW pic.twitter.com/ERyEENgVJu