How to watch Arizona Football for the 2024-25 season
By Grace Carnal
Coming off of an incredible season, Wildcat fans are gearing up for the highly anticipated 2024-25 season in the Big 12. Nothing is more exciting than football season. Bear Down! Here is how to watch the Wildcats this 2024 season:
Overview of the 2023 Season
The Wildcats are coming off of a 10-3 season achieving the fourth 10th regular season in program history, a seven-game winning streak, and a championship ring playing in the 2023 Alamo Bowl. Several players also emerged as stars during the season, with their performances attracting attention both within the Pac-12 and nationally. The Wildcats left their last season in the Pac-12 conference being ranked 3rd and 11th in ESPN's rankings.
Sadly, some huge roster and coaching changes have been made going into the 2024 season.
Head coach Jedd Fisch had announced that he would take the head coach role at the University of Washington, bringing 12 players including three starters last season and 21 staff members. Coach Fisish helped flip this team to one of the most impressive turnarounds in the sport during his three years there. The Tucson community was confused about how coming off an amazing season would turn their team coach less. Sooner than later San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan took the role.
This team has the eyes of the nation after such a remarkable season, especially now since they are moving into new competition. Here is the 2024 Arizona Football Schedule:
*Some times and TV networks have not yet been announced.
- Saturday, August 31 vs. University of New Mexico (7:30 P.M. MST, ESPN)
- Saturday, September 7 vs. Northern Arizona University (7 P.M. MST, Big 12 now on ESPN+)
- Friday, September 13 at Kansas State University (5 P.M. MST, FOX)
- Saturday, September 28 at the University of Utah (TBA)
- Saturday, October 5 vs. Texas Tech (TBA)
- Saturday, October 12 at BYU (TBA)
- Saturday, October 19 vs the University of Colorado (TBA)
- Saturday, November 2 at UCF (TBA)
- Friday, November 15 vs Houston (8:15 P.M. MST, FS1)
- Saturday, November 23 at Texas Christan University (TBA)
- Saturday, November 30 vs Arizona State (TBA)
- Saturday, December 7 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship (TBA)
With a stacked roster and competitive schedule, the Wildcats could be a contender for the College Football Playoffs this year if they bring the same intensity as last year. From the recent press conferences, this looks like a championship-caliber team.
