No. 2 Arizona Basketball's three keys to victory in the Sweet Sixteen against No. 6 Clemson
The Wildcats will have their hands full with a deep Tigers team that's making a push.
By Mason Duhon
1) Let the full 8-man wrecking crew work
This Tigers squad runs 8-10 deep, so Arizona needs to stay on fresh legs to keep up. The normal starting five can't be the only ones contributing in this game; Jaden Bradley, KJ Lewis, and even Motiejus Krivas will need to play at a lights-out level. It's harder for opposing coaches to game-plan around such a deep team like Arizona, where seven of the top eight could reasonably start at most power-conference schools.
Along with keeping the legs on the court fresh, it's imperative to lean on the players who have been in this position before. Caleb Love and Keshad Johnson are wily veterans when it comes to March Madness: Love has made a national championship game with North Carolina and Johnson made a Final Four run with San Diego State. With both of those runs fresh in their minds, you can guarantee that the two of them will play with serious effort with the stakes only getting higher.