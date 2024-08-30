No. 21 Arizona Football opens up 2024 Season against New Mexico
Game information and details for Arizona Football:
When: Saturday, August 31st, 2024
Time: 7:30 PM Mountain Standard Time
Watch: ESPN
Spread: -30.5 Arizona
Where: Arizona Stadium – Tucson, AZ (50,782)
Overall Series Record: 44-20-3 Arizona. A long and storied rivalry that dates back to the early 1900s before they were even members of the Border Conference, "The Battle for Kit Carson's Rifle" as this rivalry was once aptly known, is an intriguing one, to say the least!
Having met several times in their history, the Wildcats hold a comfortable lead over the Lobos, having won five of the last seven previous meetings.
Last Meeting vs. Arizona: Despite their long and competitive history, the last time these two teams met was in 2015 in the New Mexico Bowl, where the Wildcats came away with a 45-37 win against the Lobos.
Prediction: Arizona 45 New Mexico 17 – Arizona has significant advantages on offense and defense in this one, and overall, this should not be a close game.
Despite breaking in a new head coach, a new offensive scheme, and a few new offensive players, I like Arizona leaning on its rushing attack early and often in this one, especially as it tries to establish itself in the run game.
Noah Fifita, T-Mac, and Co. will dazzle fans in attendance as usual, and the Wildcats will run away with this one... literally!
