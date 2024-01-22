Pac-12 Basketball Power Rankings: Arizona storms back against UCLA in McKale
By Mason Duhon
Week 4 of Pac-12 play has come and gone, with far less commotion and uproar than last week. However, this still proved to be a consequential week as Oregon's undefeated record in conference play was finally dashed, Colorado and Utah handled business on a must-have weekend, and Arizona put on a 19-point comeback to thwart a reeling UCLA team.
There isn't much movement in the rankings, but Colorado and Utah both really showed out, while Oregon State's 1-6 record in conference play has relegated them to the basement with Cal and UCLA.