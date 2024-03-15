Predicting both Semifinals games of the 2024 Pac-12 Basketball Tournament
The 2024 Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals are in the books, and I went 3-4 on my predictions — but I was 3 points short of running the table. With that, let's get into the predictions and forecast how the final Pac-12 Championship Game matchup will look.
By Mason Duhon
The 2024 Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals are in the books, and I went 3-4 on my predictions — but I was 3 points short of running the table. The top two seeds in Arizona and Washington State handled business in convincing fashion with 21-plus-point wins, and No. 3 seed Colorado stuck it to rival Utah late. No. 4 seed Oregon eked out a thrilling win over contender UCLA but is the most likely to exit in the next round.
With that, let's get into the predictions for the 2024 Pac-12 Semifinals and forecast what the final Pac-12 Championship Game matchup will look like.