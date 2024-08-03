Progress of Wildcats in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games so far
By Grace Carnal
Among the thousands of athletes competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, eight former Wildcats will have the opportunity to make a lasting impression.
So far in Paris, the University of Arizona has been well-represented. And in addition to displaying their extraordinary abilities globally, these athletes have made their alma mater proud. Here is a closer look at what these Wildcats have done so far.
1. Delaney Schnell (Diving, USA)
Delaney Schnell is still causing waves in the Swimming & Diving community. Schnell has already proven to be a strong athlete, winning a silver medal at the Olympics in Tokyo 2020, and she is one of the main competitors in the diving events in Paris. Schnell placed 6th in the finals for the Women's Synchronized 10m Platform with fellow U.S. teammate Jessica Parratto.
2. Chase Budinger (Beach Volleyball, USA)
Chase Budinger, a former NBA player turned Beach Volleyball star, has made a significant impact at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In their opening Olympic event, he and partner Miles Evans easily defeated a French pair, winning in two sets, 21-14 and 21-11. However, since then the pair unfortunately lost their second match to the Netherlands and lost to Spain on Friday as well.
3. Ralph Daleiden Ciuferri (Swimming, Luxembourg)
Current Arizona Junior Ralph Daleiden Ciufeeri made his Olympic debut in the 100m freestyle on July 30th. He finished the qualification round with a time of 49.12 seconds, placing second. Unfortunately, he was ranked 30th out of 79 swimmers, so he was taken out of the semifinals.
4. Jorge Iga (Swimming, Mexico)
Wildcat Alum Iga competed in the 100m freestyle and the 200m freestyle in these Olympic games. He swam a 49.28 in his 100m and a 1:48:38 in his 200m. Unfortunately, he did not make it past the Prelims.
5. Josh Green (Men's Basketball, Australia)
After an incredible season with the Dallas Mavericks, Wildcat Josh Green has been a standout player for his country. Acknowledged for his adaptability, agility, and defensive strength, Green has been instrumental in Australia's victory in the competition thus far. Australia is currently 1-2 and has qualified for the Basketball Quarterfinals.
6. Maryam Sheikhalizadehkhanghah (Swimming, Azerbaijan)
Wildcat swimmer Sheikhalizadehkhanghah will be bringing the heat in her event, the Women's 50m Freestyle which will be on Sat, August 3rd.
7. Giancarla Trevisan (Track & Field, Italy)
Trevisan has yet to take to the track for her country of Italy, but she is ready to show her talents to the world. Trevisan's consistent improvement and competitive spirit have been on full display, and she will be competing on Mon, August 5th.
8. Edgar Rivera-Morales (Track & Field, Mexico)
Rivera-Morales will represent Arizona for the third time in the Olympic Games this year. He will be competing in the High jump on August 7th.
9. Steve Kerr
Perhaps the most notable in the Olympic games in former Wildcat Steve Kerr. The former Arizona men's basketball player and current Golden State Warriors head coach, has taken the helm of the United States men's basketball team.
Under his leadership, the team has showcased a blend of tactical brilliance and cohesive teamwork, dominating their opponents in the group stages. He has helped bring this U.S. team to a 110-84 win in the opening game against opponent Serbia, followed by a 103-86 win against South Sudan.
This team has so much more to bring and hopefully, Coach Kerr will help bring Gold home for the United States.
