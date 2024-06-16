Projecting Arizona Basketball's starting lineup (again) for the 2024-25 season
By Mason Duhon
4: Power forward
Starter: Trey Townsend (5th year)
Though 3-point machine Jack Gohlke stole the show for his flashy play style, Trey Townsend was the real crown jewel for Oakland Basketball. Townsend is joining the Wildcats for his final season of eligibility, and he's perfectly set up to repeat next year what Keshad Johnson did for Arizona last year. Where the two differ, though, is that Townsend's prior body of work is far more decorated.
Landing Townsend, the reigning Horizon League Player of the Year, is easily the biggest pickup of the offseason for Arizona. He's achieved true Ironman status, having started in all 129 games over his four years with the Golden Grizzlies. He averaged 17.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists — all career-bests — while shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.
In years past, he has shown off blocking capabilities and he can create turnovers. Townsend will be a huge playmaker for the Wildcats down low, and he's got the potential to be even better in Tucson than Johnson was.
Backup: Carter Bryant (Freshman)
Though he'll be behind Townsend in theory, incoming four-star freshman Carter Bryant will sit atop the bench as the sixth man and get the most minutes outside of the starting five. The McDonald's All-American is the highest-graded prospect remaining in Arizona's two-man 2024 recruiting class and has held a five-star rating at various points in the cycle.
Bryant is a highly versatile player who can score at the rim, from 3-point range, and anywhere in-between. He stands at 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, which is an extremely promising physical profile for his position — he's a full two inches taller than Townsend. There will be points in the 2024-25 season where Bryant takes the court alongside Love and Bradley, leaving Arizona with three former McDonald's All-Americans on the court. Lloyd should be salivating at those prospects.