How 4-star Arizona Basketball forward commit Carter Bryant fits into the 2024-25 equation
By Mason Duhon
When Carter Bryant lands in Tucson in the fall to join Arizona Basketball, he'll be one of three former McDonald's All-Americans on the squad, alongside Caleb Love (2020) and Jaden Bradley (2022).
When your basketball team only rosters 18 players, that's an impressive ratio.
Bryant's accolades are well-earned. He has the traits: a 6-foot-8, 225-pound frame, an ability to score at all three levels in dynamic fashion, and solid ball-handling capabilities. The 3-pointer is an integral part of his game, but so is attacking the rim to make contested shots and high-flying slam dunks. He even got active on defense in the McDonalds All-American game in April.
Coming out of Centennial High School in Riverside, California, he's listed on the roster for the Huskies as a forward, and he projects as a great backup power forward in 2024-25 at Arizona while he develops into the starter.
Which forward position will Bryant play?
Incoming Oakland transfer Trey Townsend is likely to hold down the starting power forward role in his sole season with the Wildcats, while KJ Lewis will likely hold down the starting small forward spot to get him on the court with Caleb Love and Jaden Bradley as often as possible.
Although Lewis hears his name called at guard frequently, incoming Campbell transfer Anthony Dell'Orso will likely hold the backup small forward role.
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd often opts to utilize his transfers instead of those who patiently wait or incoming freshmen. Bradley, Love, and Keshad Johnson were all incoming transfers who carved out roles last season. In 2022, it was Courtney Ramey and Cedric Henderson Jr. — who was also from Campbell. Before them, it was Oumar Ballo and Justin Kier.
Who will Bryant have to overtake for playing time?
This leaves the backup power forward spot most vulnerable, with Henri Veesaar set to return from his injury after missing all of last season.
The redshirt sophomore had a few flashes in his true freshman campaign in 2022-23, but struggled to carve out playing time near the end of the season. He had the opportunity to get right and back up Johnson last year, but it never came to fruition and Veesaar hasn't seen any game action since the very first exhibition game of 2023-24 against Lewis-Clark State.
Despite Veesaar's height being extremely promising — he stands at 7 feet tall — Bryant's playmaking ability and his health not being a concern will be the primary drivers to him landing the role backing up Townsend.
Expect to get a healthy heaping of three former McDonald's All-Americans on the court at the same time in 2024-25.
