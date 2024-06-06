Projecting Arizona Football's starting lineup in the 2024 season
By Mason Duhon
Offense
QB: Noah Fifita
This position is locked and loaded; nobody on the roster is even coming close to touching Fifita's starting spot at signal-caller. He exploded onto the scene last year and his connection with high school teammate and first-round NFL Draft prospect Tetairoa McMillan was largely to thank for that. Get ready for another year of fireworks.
WR: Tetairoa McMillan
WR: Reymello Murphy
WR: Montana Lemonious-Craig
The wide receiver group will still be headlined by McMillan, a true alpha wideout who will catch passes from his high school QB for the fifth time in six seasons. Joining him as the starters are second-year Colorado transfer Montana Lemonious-Craig and incoming Old Dominion slot wideout prospect Reymello Murphy, who will keep the remaining defenders on their toes as well.
RB: Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Our analysis of the running back room is already outdated, considering the eligibility development that befell incoming New Mexico transfer Jacory Croskey-Merritt. He flipped his transfer commitment to Ole Miss after an unclear outlook on his eligibility for the 2024 season, but one of the craziest recruiting stories came to a close with Croskey-Merritt re-announcing a commitment to Arizona.
TE: Sam Olson
Olson is simply the most experienced of this tight end group, bringing the most production from last season with 310 yards and three scores. As an incoming transfer from San Jose State and a lack of chemistry with Fifita, he could easily be overtaken by Keyan Burnett. Burnett is an Arizona legacy and was a four-star prospect coming out of Servite High School alongside Fifita, McMillan, and linebacker Jacob Manu.
LT: Raymond Pulido
LG: Wendell Moe
C: Josh Baker
RG: Leif Magnuson
RT: Jonah Savaiinaea
The offensive line has been the unit that has maintained the most continuity over the offseason, especially along the interior. The Wildcats only suffered one notable loss in this area, and that was when starting left tackle Jordan Morgan was drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. In his place, former Alabama commit and mountain of a man Raymond Pulido will take up that spot.