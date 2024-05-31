Analyzing Arizona Football's interior offensive line ahead of the 2024 season
By Mason Duhon
An often overlooked aspect of great quarterback play is the work it takes in the trenches to keep the signal-caller upright. There will be no shortage of love for the big boys on the lines here, and it starts with the interior offensive line group that Arizona Football is returning.
When Arizona hired Brent Brennan, he brought offensive line coach Josh Oglesby along with him. Oglesby, a former Wisconsin star who forewent a career in the pros due to a knee injury, has managed to keep every interior offensive lineman on the roster last season.
2023 Roster:
- Wendell Moe - Returned to Arizona
- Leif Magnuson - Returned to Arizona
- JT Hand - Returned to Arizona
- Raymond Pulido - Entered transfer portal, returned to Arizona; Moved outside to tackle
- Josh Baker - Returned to Arizona; Center
- Grayson Stovall - Returned to Arizona; Center
- Jacob Reece- Returned to Arizona
- Zarius Wells - Returned to Arizona
2024 Projected roster:
- Wendell Moe - Returned to Arizona
- Leif Magnuson - Returned to Arizona
- JT Hand - Returned to Arizona
- Josh Baker - Returned to Arizona; Center
- Grayson Stovall - Returned to Arizona; Center
- Alexander Doost - Transferred in from Northwestern
- Shancco Matautia - Transferred in from ASU via New Mexico
- Jacob Reece- Returned to Arizona
- Zarius Wells - Returned to Arizona
Left guard Wendell Moe headlines this list as yet another rising star along the offensive line for Arizona, and the four other returning starters have spent 13 combined seasons grading roads in Tucson. Arizona also picked up power-conference transfers Alexander Doost from Northwestern and Shancco Matautia from under ASU's nose.
Wendell Moe (RS Sophomore) | 6'2" 340 lbs. | OG
In his second season with the Wildcats, Moe established himself as one of the premier guards in the now-former Pac-12. After starting three games in four appearances in his freshman season in 2022, Moe emerged as a force from the left side of the line and earned Second-Team All-Pac-12 honors in 2023.
The stalwart guard still has three full seasons of eligibility left, but it seems unlikely he'll use them all. With right tackle Jonah Savaiinaea already establishing himself as a future first-round NFL Draft pick, two more seasons of similar play could put Moe in the first-round conversation for 2026, which would make that the third year in a row where an Arizona offensive lineman gets drafted in Round 1.
Leif Magnuson (RS Junior) | 6'5" 315 lbs. | OG
Magnuson is entering his fifth year with the Wildcats, having landed on campus ahead of the 2020 season as a member of Kevin Sumlin's penultimate recruiting class as an NCAA head coach (good riddance). He only saw action in four games over his first three seasons, but Magnuson finally saw extended time on the field in 2023.
Despite being listed on the depth chart as Moe's backup at left guard, he played in the final 11 games of the season, including the Territorial Cup and the Alamo Bowl. With Raymond Pulido kicking back outside to his natural tackle position, expect Magnusson to be one of two players contending for the starting right guard job.
JT Hand (RS Junior) | 6'4" 310 lbs. | OG
JT Hand, an Arizona Football legacy and the son of Arizona OL alum Bryan Hand, is the other player who will compete for the starting right guard job. JT Hand will be entering his fourth season with the Wildcats and is primed for more playing time with the reshuffling of the guards.
Hand has seen action in 10 games over his career and two last season. Despite this limited field time, he's been in Tucson long enough to have established chemistry with the other guys along the front line. Expect him to be a more integral part of the rotation this upcoming season with Pulido's move to left tackle.
Josh Baker (Senior) | 6'3" 305 lbs. | C
Baker joins Magnuson as one of two fifth-year players along the offensive line as a member of Sumlin's 2020 recruiting class. Since landing on campus, he has played in 40 of Arizona's 42 games and started in 32, including every game over the last two seasons.
Baker is a seasoned veteran at center, having logged more snaps than anybody else currently on the line, and he already spent most of the 2023 season establishing chemistry with quarterback Noah Fifita. He's setting the tone for his understudy, Grayson Stovall, to take over for him after the 2024 season.
Grayson Stovall (RS Sophomore) | 6'3" 310 lbs. | C
Stovall has spent the last two years as Arizona's backup center, sitting behind the experienced Baker. He didn't see any playing time as a true freshman, but he saw action in two games last season for his first taste of collegiate playing time.
Don't expect Stovall to be on the field often in 2024, but get used to seeing No. 78 on the field. When Baker runs out of eligibility after the year, it will likely be Stovall's turn to take up the heavy mantle as the only other player besides the quarterback who touches the ball on every single offensive play.
Shancco Matauita (RS Junior) | 6'2" 346 lbs. | OG
Matauita is joining Arizona after spending his last three seasons with New Mexico and a brief stint with ASU via the transfer portal. However, the opportunity to play for his former head coach in current Arizona linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Danny Gonzales and block for his high school quarterback in Fifita was too sweet to pass up.
Matauita now becomes the fifth Servite High School alum to join Arizona Football alongside Fifita, Tetairoa McMillan, Jacob Manu, and Keyan Burnett. After starting in 20 games over his time with the Lobos, he's staying in the Southwest and reuniting with some familiar faces as Arizona looks to build on last year's success. Expect him to compete for the starting right guard spot immediately.
Alexander Doost (RS Freshman) | 6'7" 295 lbs. | OG
Doost is a mountain of a man, standing at 6-foot-7 and a very lean 295 pounds despite only entering his second year of college football. He was one of the players recruited by the previous coaching staff and was among the first to commit to Arizona. Even after the coaching change, he quickly took to social media to reaffirm his commitment.
Being that lean presents its own set of problems, though. Since he's so tall, interior defenders willl be able to get their hands up and under his pads easily. He'll need to add some weight and ideally work into the 310-pound range so he'll be able to withstand any attempts to get him off balance. Either way, Doost is an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.
