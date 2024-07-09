Ranking every Arizona Wildcats Basketball rivalry
By Mason Duhon
It's been a while since Arizona and Texas Tech have faced off, but the history is there. The Wildcats and Red Raiders first met in 1934, three seasons after Arizona was one of the founding members of the Border Conference and two seasons after Texas Tech had joined. Arizona won just three of the first 16 matchups from 1934-42 and didn't notch the first win until the sixth meeting.
By the time Texas Tech left the conference in 1957, Arizona trailed in the series 14-25. Since the 1960s, though, the tables have turned quite a bit. In six meetings from 1964-71, the Wildcats and Red Raiders split the games evenly with three wins apiece — including Texas Tech's last win over Arizona in 1971.
Arizona has won all seven meetings since then, spanning from 1973 to 2013 including two wins in Lubbock and one at a neutral site in El Paso. Arizona's move to the Big 12 is set to reignite the dormant rivalry with two in-conference games set for the 2024-25 basketball season. Arizona could get the series even within two seasons, and it will be exciting to see how this rivalry changes in modern times.