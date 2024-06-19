Top 5 Big 12 wide receivers: Arizona Football's Tetairoa McMillan a cut above the rest
By Mason Duhon
This isn't even a question. In any college football conference aside from the SEC, McMillan would be the best wide receiver of the entire bunch — and yes, this means I'd take McMillan over Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka. He has an imposing 6-foot-5, 210-pound build and phenomenally strong hands that he leverages to make plays at all three levels for Arizona. He finished the season with over 1,400 receiving yards (15.6 ypc) and 10 touchdowns.
His length means he takes massive strides and can pick up steam at the drop of a hat. He erases cushions and blows by defenders in off-coverage, but he bullies them off the line if they try to press him. Defenses simply can't win against McMillan — or his connection with Fifita — and he's the most likely to earn First-Team All-Big 12 honors on the Arizona roster. His NFL Draft stock has skyrocketed over the offseason, and it'll be sweet music once No. 4 finally hits the field again.
