Two San José State transfer targets for Brent Brennan and Arizona Football
An incoming transfer's brother and a defensive lineman are still out on the market
By Mason Duhon
1 of 3
Arizona and San José State's football programs have been cut from the same cloth since long before Brent Brennan made the jump from leading the Spartans to leading the Wildcats. Legendary head coach Dick Tomey is the thread that sews the two worlds separated by over 800 miles together.
For Tomey, it was Arizona first and then San José State later. However, for Brennan, much of his current coaching staff, and five transfers, San José State was the last stop before landing in Tucson with the Wildcats.
Two more players from San José State are already in the transfer portal that Brennan and his staff should take a look at are cornerback Imari Conley and defensive end Tavarius Pitts.