UCLA left tackle and Arizona football OL legacy Bruno Fina enters the transfer portal
By Mason Duhon
Positional need
This isn't just a "get the alumni's kid for better relations" pickup. With Jordan Morgan being taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers and Jonah Savaiinaea locked in at right tackle, there's a wide open spot at the starting left tackle spot.
It would be a truly fun battle to watch take place along the offensive line. Fina would be competing with sophomore Raymond Pulido, who saw some starting time last season, and massive redshirt freshmen Rhino Tapa'atoutai and Elijha Payne. When it comes to the trenches, though, there can never be too many serviceable guys to keep Noah Fifita upright.
Hometown Hero
Bruno Fina, like his father John before him and brother Roman after him, is a Tucson local — or "T-loc" as you'll hear on the streets of the Old Pueblo. Landing Fina would be a step in the right direction after so many Arizona coaches before Brennan have missed out on the top-flight local prospects.
When he was coming out of Salpointe in the class of 2020, he was a three-star guard recruit who held offers from Vanderbilt, USC, Arizona State, and Yale, but the only schools he visited were Arizona and UCLA. When all was said and done, though, Fina opted to play in Westwood instead of staying close to home.
Now, he has an opportunity for a homecoming where he can do what recent Salpointe greats like Bijan Robinson and Elijah Rushing wouldn't: suit up in the red and blue.
