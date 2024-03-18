Watch Arizona men's and women's basketball react to being selected to March Madness
The Arizona Men's Basketball team wasn't dealt any surprises on Selection Sunday, but the Women were. Adia Barnes and the Arizona Women's Basketball team are going to the big dance and were dealt one of the Last Four In spots.
By Mason Duhon
When it comes to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Arizona Men's Basketball team wasn't dealt any surprises — except for a relatively easy path to the Elite Eight. The Arizona Women's Basketball team, on the other hand, had to bite their nails and wait. After plenty of public pressure, support from USC head coach Lindsey Gottlieb, and a remarkable late-season turnaround, Adia Barnes and her Wildcats were dealt one of the Last Four In spots.
Wildcat country went into a frenzy, so let's take a look at some of the reactions from some big names and loud voices on the scene.
The moment:
The media reacts:
When your job is to write about and report on a sports team, the readers and audience often forget why we start writing in the first place: we're diehard, loyal fans who want to see all of Arizona Athletics succeed.
The fellas get the news:
It may seem like the players and Tommy Lloyd don't have many emotions here, but that's because they're already working on the game plan. Keshad Johnson is living it up, though.
Poking fun:
It's also never a bad time for some healthy jaunting with the team up north. On an unrelated note, did you know that in the entire Pac-12 era, every team won a regular season Pac-12 championship, won the Pac-12 Tournament, or took home a National Championship except one? Guess who.
Reservations:
Some fans of the men's team are questioning their ability to stay consistent and play their best basketball for six straight games. This concern is justified, but I wouldn't stoop as low as calling them college basketball's Los Angeles Chargers — okay, maybe sometimes.
Other sports voicing support:
Arizona's Baseball, Softball, and Women's Tennis teams all took to social media to wish their ball-bouncing counterparts luck in the big dance.
