What channel is No. 5 Arizona Basketball on tonight? How to watch Arizona vs. UCLA

Fresh off yet another 100-point outing at home, No. 5 Arizona Basketball will head to Los Angeles to play historic rival UCLA in its final regular season Pac-12 road trip. Included are pregame notes, a streaming link, and betting information.

By Mason Duhon

USC v Arizona
USC v Arizona / Chris Coduto/GettyImages
23-6, 14-4. 511. 14-15, 9-9. Arizona -9.0. 7:30 p.m.. ESPN. March 7, 2024. UAvUCLA. 518

No. 5 Arizona Basketball (23-6, 14-4 in Pac-12) is taking its final regular season Pac-12 road trip to sunny Southern California. First on the slate is Pauley Pavilion to play against UCLA (14-15, 9-9 in Pac-12) for what could be the last time as conference foes in a storied rivalry. The Bruins are riding a four-game losing streak, while the 'Cats have rattled off three straight wins.

Arizona will look to stay hot and try to seal up a third straight 25-plus-win season, while UCLA will look to play spoiler and kick the 'Cats out of first place in the conference standings. The matchup earlier this season was one to remember: Arizona stormed back from a 19-point deficit inside a raucous McKale Center after Arizona Football stars Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan announced a return in 2024. The 'Cats will look to recapture some of that magic and step on the Bruins' throats.

No. 5 Arizona and UCLA postseason outlook

Arizona

  • First place in Pac-12 standings by a half-game
  • Arizona would become regular-season Pac-12 champions with two wins or a loss by No. 18 Washington State
  • Favorites to win the Pac-12 tournament
  • Fourth No. 1 seed in Joe Lunardi's Bracketology

UCLA

  • Sixth place in the Pac-12 standings; projected to finish at sixth.
  • Would need to go on a massive run to win the Pac-12 Tournament to steal a March Madness bid

How to watch No, 5 Arizona vs. UCLA

Date: Thursday, Mar. 7, 2024
Game start: 7:30 p.m.
Venue: Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

Network: ESPN
Stream available: Yes, on FuboTV

How to bet on No. 5 Arizona vs. UCLA

Betting partner: DraftKings
Line: Arizona -9.0
O/U: 147

