Where are they now? What happened to Arizona Basketball transfer portal departures
The transfer portal is both a road in and out of Tucson, so let's catch up with some former Wildcats.
By Mason Duhon
Kriisa left Arizona ahead of the 2023-24 season after the "emergence" of Kylan Boswell falsely lulled Lloyd into a sense of security. He committed to West Virginia to play for then-head coach Bob Huggins, but Huggins was arrested on DUI charges and resigned less than three months later. Though Kriisa honored his commitment, this was the start to a tumultuous time in Morgantown.
He was slapped with a nine-game suspension for accepting "impermissible benefits" while he was at Arizona, which neither institution was aware of at the time of his transfer. When he finally returned, he played decently well: he started all 23 games played and logged 33.5 minutes on average. He posted 11 points, 4.7 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting over 42% from range.
However, the Mountaineers were the worst team in the Big 12 last season and the arrival of new head coach Darian DeVries brought his son Tucker DeVries along with him. Thus, Kriisa found himself on the outside looking in, and it's appearing likely that he'll land at St. John's after entering the transfer portal for a second time.