Ranking the 3 biggest needs Brent Brennan must address in the 2027 recruiting class

The 2027 Arizona class is currently 65th in the 247Sports composite rankings and has only three players committed. Arizona has commitments from three-star tight ends Max Markofski and Braylen Ross and wide receiver Trey Smith.

With commitments from only three players in the 2027 class, Arizona has needs at every position. The defensive line, linebacker and quarterback are the positions that Arizona will have the most significant losses at after the 2026 season.

Arizona loses projected 2026 starters, edge rusher Tre Smith and defensive tackle Leroy Palu, after the season. Palu had 28 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sack, one pass defended and one fumble recovery in 2025. Smith returns for Arizona after missing the 2025 season with an injury.

Arizona will have to replace starting LBs Taye Brown and Chase Kennedy, the leading returning tacklers entering 2026. Jabari Mann and Myron Robinson project to move into bigger roles when Brown and Kennedy complete their eligibility, but Arizona needs to add depth at LB for the future.

Quarterback of the future

Arizona signed its QB of the future in the 2026 class, four-star prospect Oscar Rios. Brennan and offensive coordinator and QB coach Seth Doege need to add depth at QB in the 2027 class. None of the official visitors Arizona has scheduled between now and June 19 are QBs.

Arizona has offered 16 QBs in the 2027 class, with eight of them committed to other programs. None of the uncommitted QBs Arizona offered are strongly considering the Wildcats, according to 247Sports. Arizona needs to continue building on the momentum of the 2025 season.

The 2027 Arizona class currently ranks 13th out of 16 teams in the Big XII. With the College Football Playoff expected to expand to 24 teams, recruiting well against other Big XII teams is critical for Arizona to contend for a berth.