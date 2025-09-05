Several players remain questionable for Arizona versus Weber State

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan announced that the Wildcats will be without tight end Tyler Powell for the remainder of the 2025 season and several other players are listed as questionable for Saturday versus Weber State.

Odds.com lists cornerback Treydan Stukes, linebacker Riley Wilson, TE Keyan Burnett and wide receivers Chris Hunter and Kris Hutson as questionable for Weber State on Saturday. Burnett, Hunter, Hutson, Stukes and Wilson did not play in the 40-6 Arizona season-opening win over Hawaii last Saturday.

Brennan stated there is a chance for Burnett and Hutson to play this week when he spoke to reporters on Thursday. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzalez said Stukes could have played versus Hawaii and they are going to make sure the time is right for him to play.

Wilson will play versus Weber State, according to Gonzalez. Defensive lineman Bear Anderson should receive some snaps this week per Gonzalez. Cornerback Marquis Groves-Killebrew and offensive lineman Rhino Tapa'atoutai, who missed the game versus Hawaii, are not on the injury report.

Brennan said after the game versus Hawaii that they, Arizona, took a cautious approach with the injured players. Arizona can do the same against Football Bowl Subdivision Weber State on Saturday. If there is any doubt about a player being ready versus Weber State, expect Arizona to continue to be cautious this week.

Gonzales discussed how well defensive back Gavin Hunter played versus Hawaii. Playing Weber State will give Arizona another game to develop depth before beginning their 10 game stretch to end the regular season against Big XII opponents.

Getting Burnett and Chris Hunter back is critical for quarterback Noah Fifita and the pass offense. Some of the injured Arizona players could be game-time decisions. Arizona and Weber State are scheduled for a 9 PM Mountain Standard Time kickoff on Saturday night.