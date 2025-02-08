Tetairoa McMillan sat down with FanSided to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft

Tetairoa McMillan was a dawg for the Cats. To put it simply, his collegiate career set him up to be one of the most desirable wideout prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. After three years with the Arizona Wildcats, the star wide receiver is ready for the next level.

Before Super Bowl LIX, Stacking the Box, FanSided's NFL podcast, sat down with McMillan to talk about his future, the upcoming Draft, and his career at Arizona.

"I feel like I've been fortunate enough to play in a pro-style offense and I feel like that's gonna help me in my Draft process," McMillan said.

After unloading his pockets full of Sharpies, who he has partnered with during the offseason, McMillan was excited to talk about how much his collegiate experience meant to him and pump himself up when it came to his own Draft stock.

"I have an advantage, being 6'4" and being a bigger receiver," McMillan said. "I feel like I can run any route on a route tree and, you know, I'm confident enough to know that I'm gonna go get the ball when it's passed to me."

McMillan isn't just an athlete with a big ego, he has put in the work to be able to speak so highly about his playing ability.

Tetairoa McMillan college career stats

213 receptions

3,423 receiving yard (16.1 yards per catch)

26 receiving touchdowns

4 passing completions (80 percent)

43 passing yards

1 passing touchdown

McMillan is built and ready to play in the NFL. Beyond his physical stature, he has an awareness on the field and an ability to create separation that will greatly benefit him once he starts playing at the next level.

"All the rookies in the past couple seasons, all the records are being broken," McMillan said. "So, that's a good spot for me to be in. Obviously, the standards are higher but it's like, 'Man, let's go get it.'"

The former Wildcat gave updates on his pre-Draft process as he and other former collegiate stars as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Combine and their schools' Pro Days.

"I'm fortunate enough to be the 2025 Rookie of the Year for Sharpie," McMillan added, something that stars like former Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. earned as well. "Making my mark and signing my first NFL contract with an S-Gel Sharpie pen."

The Wildcats have yet to announce their dates for the Arizona Pro Day but the 2025 NFL Combine is scheduled for Feb. 27 (Thursday) through March 2 (Sunday).

