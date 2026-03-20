Tommy Lloyd details Arizona plans to prepare for NCAA Tournament 2nd round

In the postgame press conference after Arizona beat Long Island 92-58 in the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday, Wildcats' head coach Tommy Lloyd was asked how he and his staff are going to prepare their team for the second round on Sunday.

Lloyd first stated that his team knows where they are, want to go and what the purpose is. Lloyd is not worried about a lack of focus in his players. Arizona came out with focus against Long Island by taking a 15-4 lead early and expanding it to 53-29 at halftime.

Lloyd mentioned he is going to watch the (Utah State against Villanova) game, start preparing for the winner on Friday afternoon, before a strong day of preparation tomorrow. Arizona will find out what time they play on Sunday after the conclusion of the first round on Friday night.

With a big lead throughout the game, Lloyd was able to go to his bench in the second half. Everyone for Arizona under 30 minutes. Backup center Sidi Gueye played seven minutes with four points, two rebounds and two blocks.

"Our guys know where we're at and they know where we want to go and they know what our purpose is...I'm not...worried about the focus not being there...I'm going to watch the (Utah State-Villanova) game and start preparing and we'll have a great afternoon of preparation today that'll lead into...a strong day of preparation tomorrow and hopefully a good performance on Sunday. We're just going to kind of take it hour by hour." Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd

Well prepared for NCAA Tournament run

The initial question asked Lloyd if the Big XII Tournament championship run would prepare them for the quick turnaround in the NCAA Tournament. Arizona defeated NCAA Tournament teams Central Florida, Iowa State and Houston in consecutive days last weekend in Kansas City to win the Big XII Tournament.

Arizona does not play on Saturday before playing Utah State or Villanova on Sunday. If Arizona wins on Sunday, it will be off until Thursday in the West Regional Semifinal at the SAP Center in San Jose. Arkansas plays High Point on Saturday with the winner as the opponent for Arizona in the West Regional Semifinal if they advance.