Tommy Lloyd Makes Shocking Decisions in Starting Lineup Versus Florida

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd had a shocking starting five against Florida on Monday Night in the Hall of Fame Series Las Vegas against Florida. Jaden Bradley and Brayden Burries are starting in the backcourt with forwards Ivan Karchenkov and Koa Peat upfront and Motiejus Krivas at center.

Karchenkov starting is shocking. Forward Tobe Awaka, who started 36 out of 37 games last season, not starting was mildly surprising. Most projections had Awaka, Bradley and Peat as expected starters. The final two starters were expected to be between Burries, Dell'Orso and Krivas.

Dell'Orso started 28 out of 37 games during the 2024-25 season. Bradley started all 37 games for Arizona in 2024-25. Burries and Peat were the foundational signees in the 2025 Arizona class, with Karchenkov a late signee who has received a lot of praise. The 2025 Arizona class finished second nationally to Duke.

Kharchenkov averaged 21 minutes, 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2,0 steals and shot 71.4 percent from the field, made one of two three-point attempts and five out of six free throws in the two exhibition games

Starting Krivas and Peat gives Arizona needed size against a Florida frontline that averages 6'10. Krivas is 7'2, Peat 6'9 and Karchenkov is 6'7. Bradley will be critical for Arizona with three freshmen starters. Lloyd told Arizona play-by-play announcer Brian Jeffries on the pre-game show that Bradley calms Arizona.

Center Rueben Chinyelu and forward Alex Condon, a preseason All-American, return for Florida as starters from a team that won the 2025 NCAA Championship. Florida lost its top four backcourt players from the 2024-25 roster.

Transfer guards, Boogie Fland from Arkansas and Xaivian Lee from Princeton, will start for Florida with key 2024-25 Florida reserve, 6'9 forward Thomas Haugh, rounding out the Florida starting five. Awaka and Dell'Orso, off the bench, provide Arizona and Lloyd with a lot of experience.