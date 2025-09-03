Weber State at Arizona: How to watch, odds, injuries, weather and series history

Arizona hosts Weber State on Saturday after opening the 2025 season with a 40-6 win over Hawaii. Football Championship Subdivision, Weber State lost 45-10 at James Madison on Saturday. Weber State matched Arizona with a 4-8 record during the 2024 season.

Weber State has four wins and 56 losses against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents in program history. The last win for Weber State over an FBS opponent was a 35-7 victory over in-state rival Utah State in 2022. Weber State previously beat an FBS (then 1A) team in 1993 over Nevada.

Arizona is 18-1 all-time versus FCS opponents. The sole loss was in 2021 to Northern Arizona. Arizona has three consecutive wins over FCS opponents. Arizona defeated NAU in 2023 and 2024 and beat nearly perennial FCS champion North Dakota State in 2022.

Weber State was outgained 458 to 148 in their loss to James Madison. Arizona had a 344-290 advantage in total yards over Hawaii. The 40-6 Arizona win can be attributed to a 5-0 turnover margin for the Wildcats. Arizona is stepping down a level to play Weber State and the Utah Wildcats are moving up one.

How to watch Weber State at Arizona

Weber State at Arizona will kickoff at 7:00 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN+. Ted Emrich will call play-by-play and former Iowa State running back Jeff Woody is providing analysis

Weber State at Arizona odds

The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 95.8 percent chance to defeat Weber State. The point spread, over/under and money line are not currently available for Weber State at Arizona on Saturday.

Weber State at Arizona injury report

Arizona tight end Keyan Burnett, who missed the season opener, is listed as questionable for Weber State on Saturday per Odds.Com. There is no update on the several Arizona players who missed the Hawaii game with injuries.

Weber State at Arizona Weather Forecast

The nighttime weather forecast for Tucson is "Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%," per The Weather Channel.

Arizona versus Weber State series history

Arizona and Weber State are playing for the first time