West Virginia at Arizona final odds moving and predictions
Arizona is a 4.5-point favorite over West Virginia per FanDuel in the Saturday morning odds ahead of their late afternoon game. Arizona and West Virginia enter their game with 3-4 records and two-game losing streaks. The Wildcats are 1-3 in the Big XII and West Virginia enters the game on Saturday 2-2 in the conference.
Arizona is minus 188, and West Virginia is plus 155. The over/under is 52.5. The over for West Virginia at Arizona is minus 105, and the under is minus 115. The ESPN Football Power Index projects Arizona with a 47.6 percent chance of beating West Virginia. Arizona is 70th in the FPI and West Virginia is 53rd.
Arizona is 1-6 versus the point spread in 2024 and has not covered in its last three games. West Virginia is 2-5 versus the point spread in 2024. Arizona is 0-4 as a 2024 favorite with all four games at home. West Virginia is 1-3 as an underdog, 1-1 as a road underdog and 1-1 on the road overall versus the spread in 2024.
Only two Arizona games have gone over in 2024. Arizona won 61-39 versus New Mexico with an over/under of 60.5 and lost 41-19 with the total at 49. Four West Virginia games have gone over in 2024 and three have been under. West Virginia eclipsed the over last week after their two previous games went under.
Pete Thamel of ESPN reported on Saturday morning that West Virginia is expected to be without starting quarterback Garrett Greene and left tackle Wyatt Milum versus Arizona. Chandler Hamilton alum Nicco Marchiol will start for West Virginia at QB. Arizona also has extensive injuries entering the game on Saturday.
Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu and safeties Gunner Maldonado and Treydan Stukes are all expected to be out for the season. Arizona has only eight starters remaining from the Alamo Bowl win over Oklahoma last season. Attrition and injuries have decimated the Arizona roster since the end of the 2023 season.
Predictions
Arizona at West Virginia is a difficult game to project. The Wildcats and Mountaineers are both reeling. This is a game Arizona should win. At home against a backup QB, Arizona needs to win to keep pushing toward six wins to become bowl-eligible. With both offenses struggling, the easiest thing to trust is the under.
West Virginia at Arizona should be a close game. The 4.5-point spread is tight. At home, Arizona and the money line is the better bet than betting the spread. Against a porous West Virginia pass defense, Noah Fifita and Tetairoa McMillan have their best game in a few weeks and Arizona wins a tight game.