What to expect for 24'-25 Arizona Men's Basketball season
By Grace Carnal
The University of Arizona men's basketball team kicked off their season with a 117-54 victory over Eastern New Mexico in an exhibition game at McKale Center on Monday, October 22nd. The Wildcats' dominant performance showcases their potential for a successful season, especially the addition of new players to the roster.
With recent roster changes, questions arose if Arizona would be stronger than last season after losing four starters. Head coach Tommy Lloyd acquired key players to the 2024-25 roster to help this team reach the highest degree of success for the new season.
Incoming transfers Trey Townsend, Tobe Awaka and Anthony Dell'Orso and freshman Carter Bryant showed their talent in the recent exhibition game against Eastern New Mexico. Townsend, Awaka and Dell'Orso all ended the game in double digits as well as returnees Caleb Love and KJ Lewis.
Redshirt sophomore Henri Veesaar also had a chance to show what he has been working on in the off-season, scoring 19 points. Veesaar is returning after taking a medical redshirt season in 2023-24 due to an elbow injury.
Arizona enters a new conference this season with questions from the Tucson community if the Wildcats will be able to make a far run in the Big XII. With new opponents, Arizona has a tough 2024-25 schedule. After the exhibition game, Arizona showed they are back and better than ever with new players.
With its impressive depth, athleticism, experience, and aggressive defense, the University of Arizona men's basketball team will be a formidable opponent for any team they face during the 2024-25 season.
Arizona plays Point Loma in its final exhibition game on Monday, October 28th. Arizona hosts Canisius to begin the regular season on Monday, November 4th at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time. This new squad has already shown a ton of talent early on, giving the Big 12 a taste of what's to come.