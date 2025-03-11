Where Arizona Big 12 Tournament odds rank among top contenders

Arizona will play its inaugural Big 12 Tournament game on Thursday as the three seed. The Wildcats earned a double-bye to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals. Arizona is the fourth betting favorite to win the Big 12 Tournament with odds of +1000 to emerge victorious per the Fan Duel Sportsbook.

The only teams that have better odds to win the Big XII Tournament per the Fan Duel Sportsbook are Houston at +110, Texas Tech at +35- and Iowa State at +500. Kansas who Arizona is projected to play in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, has the fourth best odds to win the title at +1110.

The odds mostly follow the seeds. Exceptions are Iowa State and Kansas whose odds are two places higher than they are seeded and Cincinnati who is four spots higher. BYU is the only team who's odds are below their seeding. Six teams are tied for the worst odds to win the Big 12 Tournament as posted below.

Eleventh-seeded Utah will play 14th-seed Central Florida in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday at 6:30 PM Mountain Standard Time in the Arizona quarter of the bracket. The Big 12 Tournament begins on Tuesday with 12th-seeded Oklahoma State playing 13 Cincinnati at 10:30 AM MST on ESPN+

Team Odds Seed Houston +110 1 Texas Tech +350 2 Iowa State +500 5 Arizona +1000 3 Kansas +1100 6 BYU +1300 4 Baylor +3500 7 West Virginia +10000 8 Cincinnati +15000 13 Kansas State +20000 10 Arizona State +30000 15 Oklahoma State +30000 12 Colorado +30000 16 TCU +30000 14 Central Florida +30000 15 Utah +30000 11

Arizona is 2-3 this season against teams with better odds than they have to win the Big 12 Tournament. Houston won in Tucson in their only game against Arizona. Arizona split games with Iowa State and Texas Tech with the home team winning each time.

With three opponents possible for Arizona on Thursday night no odds have been posted yet. If Kansas beats Central Florida or Utah expect the Jayhawks to be favored over Arizona. Kansas beat Arizona 83-76 on Saturday as a 3.5-point favorite per Fan Duel.