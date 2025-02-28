Where Arizona ranks in top metric sites after the win over Utah

Arizona remains in the top 10 of the ESPN Basketball Power Index and NCAA Net Ratings and is just outside that in KenPom despite losses in three of its last five games. The win over Utah did little to improve Arizona's place in the metrics with the Utes well below 50th in all three measures.

Arizona remained ninth in the Net Ratings following the win over Utah on Wednesday. The Net Ratings are the metric system most widely used by the NCAA Tournament committee to determine which teams on the bubble earn their way onto the bracket and for seeding.

Arizona is 7-8 versus quadrant-one opponents, 3-1 against quad two and has 5-0 and 4-0 records versus teams in quads three and four. At Iowa State on Saturday and Kansas on March 8 are both big opportunities for Arizona to finish the regular season with a winning record versus quad-one opponents.

Arizona fell one spot from eighth before on Sunday after losing to BYU on Saturday night to ninth on Thursday after the win over Utah on Wednesday night. The Wildcats have the seventh toughest strength of schedule this season and the 29th most difficult to finish the regular season.

Arizona maintained its spot as 12th in KenPom. The game against Utah dropped Arizona from eighth where they were earlier this week to 11th after the win over Utah. Arizona is 17th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 19th in adjusted defensive efficiency which moved from 19th and 18th earlier this week.

In addition to the games at Iowa State and Kansas, Arizona should have opportunities to improve its NCAA Tournament resume in the Big 12 Tournament. Arizona has to beat Arizona State to avoid a quad-two loss. The Wildcats need one more win to clinch a double-bye to the quarterfinals of the Big XII Tournament.