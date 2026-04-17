Where Tommy Lloyd ranked in pay among 2025-26 College Basketball Coaches

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd finished 10th among 75 coaches examined with earnings of $5,500,000 during the 2025-26 season, per USA Today. The survey by USA Today only included public universities. Private universities do not have to disclose the salaries and other earnings of their employees.

Lloyd was 12th with a salary of $5,100,000, fifth with what is listed as other pay of $400,000 and 10th with maximum bonuses of $1,260,000. Bill Self of Kansas was first in total pay with $8,853,800 in earnings and his total salary in 2025-26.

Chris Beard of Mississippi led all coaches nationally in 2025-26 with $4,850,000 in other pay and Rick Barnes of Tennessee was first with maximum bonuses of 3,000,000. Dan Hurley of Connecticut, with a 2025-26 earnings of $8,025,000, is the only coach in the top 25 not at a power four football school.

Lloyd and Kelvin Sampson of Houston tied for second in the Big XII in total earnings. Sampson was second in the Big XII with a school pay of $5,500,000, Scott Drew of Baylor is third at $5,474,290 and Lloyd is fourth. Lloyd is second in the Big XII in other pay to Alex Jensen of Utah, who received $800,000.

🚨 Top 10 Highest-Paid College Basketball Coaches for 2025-26 Season



1. Bill Self — Kansas (Big 12) — $8.8M

2. John Calipari — Arkansas (SEC) — $8.0M

3. Dan Hurley — UConn (Big East) — $7.78M (some reports note escalators pushing toward $8.3M)

4. Todd Golden — Florida… — Conner Hale (@ConnerHaleSprts) April 2, 2026

Bobby Hurley of Arizona State received $2,090,000 in maximum bonuses, leading the Big XII and finishing third nationally. Tad Boyle of Colorado was second in the Big XII with maximum bonuses of $1,427,500 and Lloyd finished third in the conference.

Lloyd will have a significant increase in pay with the contract extension he signed earlier this month. Another deep NCAA Tournament run would also provide Lloyd with a significant increase in bonuses. The contract extension also included a $23,900,000 buyout should another college basketball program pursue Lloyd.

The restructured contract should keep Lloyd at Arizona. The prohibitive buyout will keep almost every school from pursuing Lloyd like North Carolina did to succeed Hubert Davis. With 148 career wins, Lloyd has the most victories in his first five seasons as a head coach in the history of Division I basketball.