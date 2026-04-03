The details of Tommy Lloyd's new deal prove he won the power struggle at Arizona

As part of his new contract, Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd will report directly to University President Suresh Garimella instead of athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois. Per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Lloyd received a salary increase to $7.2 million and other new stipulations in his contract.

Lloyd reporting directly to Garmella instead of Reed-Francois shows that there has been "serious friction" over name, image and likeness and staff benefits per Norlander. The new contract for Lloyd earned him an increase in pay from a total of $5.1 million for the 2025-26 season.

Norlander reported North Carolina was "prepared to offer Lloyd one of the richest contracts" in college basketball. North Carolina fired Hubert Davis last week. Davis ranked 28th nationally among public university college basketball coaches in 2025, earning $3.75 million per season per USA Today.

Another stipulation in Lloyd's contract, as reported by Norlander are that his staff will receive a huge bump. Pete Thamel and Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported that Lloyd's contract is for five years and will average $7.5 million over the life of the deal.

Sources: UNC offered Tommy Lloyd a top-two contract in CBB. Lloyd took less to stay, but will still bump up to $7.2 million starting next season. Staff pool also will get a huge bump + incentives brought back to their contract structures. He'll also no longer report to the AD. https://t.co/irS6aGzVz3 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) April 3, 2026

Tommy Lloyd gains more control

The new contract reportedly provides Lloyd to guarantee three-years contracts to his assistants, up from one or two years previously and the authority to keep his staff intact without interference from the athletic administration.

Lloyd will reportedly also receive more control over roster management that includes retention and acquisition. The Arizona athletic administration will consult with Lloyd and his staff on NIL budgets, revenue sharing and future facility improvements.

Lloyd will receive a $2 million retention bonus if he is still coaching Arizona on April 1, 2028. The new contract guarantees Lloyd, his assistants and the Arizona basketball program stability entering the 2026-27 season and the foreseeable future. Expect Arizona to be active in the Transfer Portal with the majority of the 2025-26 rotation departing.