2 Arizona players named among most questionable 2026 NFL Draft picks

Arizona safety Dalton Johnson and cornerback Michael Dansby were included by Josh Edwards of CBS Sports in his article "Five first-rounders headline most questionable 2026 NFL Draft picks for every team" published on Thursday.

Johnson was selected in the fifth round, 150th overall, by the Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas previously selected Arizona safety Treydan Stukes with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Stukes was the highest DB drafted from Arizona since Antoine Cason by the San Diego Chargers in 2008.

ESPN projects Johnson as the second-team strong safety behind Jeremy Chinn. Edwards is much higher on Stukes than he is on Johnson. Stukes could be a starting CB for Las Vegas, per Edwards. Las Vegas drafted Stukes as a safety. Players must be drafted at a specified position, as opposed to a generic position like defensive back.

Arizona set a program record with Dansby, Johnson, Genesis Smith by the Chargers and Stukes being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. The 2026 NFL Draft is the first time in program history that Arizona had four defensive backs selected in the same year.

"The secondary has been a problem in Las Vegas for years. It is easy to envision a starting cornerback group with Jermod McCoy, Hezekiah Masses and Treydan Stukes. The hope is that Johnson can be an answer at safety, but the value was not where they took him. " Josh Edwards CBS Sports

Dansby was selected 255th overall with the 39th pick overall in the 2026 NFL Draft by the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks. Dansby transferred to Arizona for the 2025 season from San Jose State, where he played for Wildcats' head coach Brent Brennan in 2022 and 2023.

"Dansby was a prospect who I knew the least about in their class, but the reality is that even he helps fill a need created by defections in free agency. " Josh Edwards CBS Sports

ESPN lists Dansby as the fourth-team CB on the Seattle roster. Dansby faces a difficult challenge of making the Seattle roster. Seattle also selected CBs, Julian Neal from Arkansas, 99th overall in the third round and Andre Fuller of Toledo with the 20th pick in the seventh round.

Seattle clearly made the secondary a point of emphasis in the 2026 NFL Draft. TCU safety Bud Clark was selected 64th overall in the second round of the 2026 NFL draft by Seattle. Dansby will have a lot of competition to make the Seattle roster.