2 Arizona players rank among the top 5 at their position nationally

Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports ranked Jaden Bradley the third best "Initiator point guard" and Koa Peat as the number three Stretch 4/big in his "Trotter's Trends: Re-ranking college basketball's best players by position with conference play set to begin."

Bradley is the most experienced player on Arizona in his third season in the rotation for the Wildcats and his second as the starting point guard. In the last five minutes of the game with the margin five points or less, AKA clutch time, Bradley has frequently been the player Arizona turns to.

Bradley is shooting 72.7 percent from the field and 50.0 percent on three-point attempts in the three Arizona games that went to clutch time. Arizona closed out close wins over Florida, UCLA and Connecticut with Bradley providing critical points in clutch time.

Bradley is an exceptional defender who is tied for seventh in the Big XII with teammate Ivan Karchenkov, averaging 2.0 steals per game. CBB Stats ranks Bradley in the 92nd percentile in defensive efficiency. That combines steals and blocks to personal fouls.

"3. Jaden Bradley, Arizona: Bradley is Arizona's bulldog leader. He is a torrid on-ball defender who has refined his offensive craft and is ice-cold in the clutch. " Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports

Jaden Bradley in Arizona's five wins over Florida, UCLA, UConn, Auburn, and Alabama:



18.4 PPG, 4.2 APG, 3.8 RPG.



54.4% from the field, 55.5% from 3-point range.



Much like Jamal Shead at the start of the 2023-24 season, don't be afraid to call him a First-Team All-American. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 16, 2025

Peat early dominance

Peat made a statement with 30 points, seven rebounds and five assists as Arizona defeated Florida 93-87 in the season-opening win over reigning NCAA Tournament Champion Florida. In five games against high major teams, Peat is averaging 13.8 PPG, 4.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Peat is shooting 56.1 percent from the field and has a 59.3 percent effective field goal percentage. Peat has shown the ability to run the floor with 20.6 percent of his points scored on the fast break and with 71.5 percent of his points in the paint.

"3. Koa Peat, Arizona: Peat is a hammerhead shark...He doesn't go around defenders. He goes through them and will obliterate anybody in his path with powerful drives. Peat's basketball IQ is obvious. His secondary playmaking, including those push-ahead passes in transition, has been a nice weapon for an Arizona offense that loves to score in transition and dominate at the rim. Peat has become one of the best freshmen in America because he's tough, strong and dependable." Isaac Trotter, CBS Sports

After his performances against Florida and Utah Tech, averaging 24.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.0 APG and 1.5 SPG, Peat earned multiple Big XII and National Player of the Week awards. Bradley is +10,000 and Peat +15,000 in the FanDuel odds to win the Naismith Award.

After a dominant first week, Peat was one of the favorites to win the Waymon Tisdale Award as the National Freshman of the Year. As fellow freshman Brayden Burries has emerged for as a primary scorer for Arizona, Peat is averaging 11.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG and 2.6 APG since his week one dominance.

Peat scored 16 at Connecticut and 18 against Auburn to continue playing at a high level versus Power Conference opponents. Alabama held Peat to six points. Arizona will need Peat's high level to compete for a Big XII Championship and remain one of the elite teams nationally.