5-star Caleb Holt gives amazing reason for committing to Arizona and Tommy Lloyd

The celebrations in Tucson aren't going to end anytime soon. In case you missed it, Arizona and Tommy Lloyd were able to pull off a major recruiting win on Tuesday, with 5-star shooting guard Caleb Holt committing to the Wildcats.

This is a monster get for Zona, as Holt becomes one of the highest-rated players ever to suit up for the program. Holt had a boatload of offers, but in his heart, he knew he had to pick Arizona. What was it that made U of A stand out here? He provided quite the reason, as his relationship and familiarity with Lloyd made the difference:

Caleb Holt points to his time at USA Basketball with Tommy Lloyd as the main reason for his commitment. — Jason Scheer (@jasonscheer) March 10, 2026

5-star Caleb Holt committing to Arizona is a major win for Tommy Lloyd

Last summer, Lloyd and Holt worked together on the USA U-19 basketball team, with Lloyd coaching him up and the two building quite the bond. Obviously, the two stayed in close contact with Arizona going all-in to win this major recruiting battle.

In the end, those efforts from Lloyd and his staff paid off in the best way possible. Leading up to his decision live on ESPN's First Take, the 6-5, 200-pounder was down to Alabama, Houston, Kentucky and Providence. There was plenty of buzz that it was a two-team race between Bama and Zona.

Luckily for Lloyd, Arizona got the news they were hoping for. According to the 247Sports Composite, Holt is ranked five stars and the No. 1 shooting guard in the country. He's also the No. 4 prospect overall for the 2026 class.

Holt joins 4-star small forward Cameron Holmes as the commits for Arizona's '26 haul. For quite some time, Wildcats supporters everywhere were hoping that Holt would shut things down in favor of Arizona. Luckily that breaking news came in and the wait was more than worth it. Holt is expected to play a major role for this team next season, especially with freshman talent Brayden Burries likely ready to leave school for the NBA Draft.