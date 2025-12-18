Arizona a major contender for 2026 5-star shooting Guard Caleb Holt

Arizona, Alabama, Houston, Kentucky and Providence are the finalists for 2026 five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt on Wednesday. Holt has taken official visits to all of his finalists except Kentucky. Arizona hosted Holt during the weekend of October 4.

Holt is the third-ranked prospect, top shooting guard and number one player in Florida in the 2026 class out of Fort Lauderdale, Prolific Prep. At 6'5 and 200 pounds, Holt already has ideal size for college. Arizona could be looking to replace freshman Brayden Burries if he enters the 2026 NBA Draft.

Alabama is listed as the favorite for Holt with a 23.1 percent chance for a commitment per Rivals. The projections seem outdated. Auburn, which did not land in the top five for Holt, is listed as the second favorite by Rivals.

Arizona and Houston are listed as the favorites for Holt by 247Sports with the designation of warmer. Alabama, Kentucky and Providence have a designation of warm for Holt. Arizona currently has a commitment from four-star 2026 shooting guard Cameron Holmes out of Goodyear, Millennium.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Caleb Holt is down to five schools, his agency @KlutchSports tells @Rivals.



The 6-5 shooting guard is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class. https://t.co/izGPOZYmD0 pic.twitter.com/Vt4HXakWyz — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 17, 2025

When a decision could be made

Holt has not decided when he will announce his college commitment. It is possible Holt could stretch his decision out to the National Signing Period in April. If Holt does stretch his decision out until April, the recruitment could shift significantly.

Where would Arizona's 2026 class rank with Holmes and Holt?

A commitment from Holt would put Arizona 23rd in the 2026 247Sports class rankings. Arizona signed a top-five 2025 class, depending on the media outlet. Guard Brayden Burries and forwards Koa Peat are starting for Arizona as freshmen and making a big impact in the 2025-26 season.

Burries and Peat seem to be trending towards leaving for the 2026 NBA Draft. Karchenkov would likely return. With Jaden Bradley a senior in his final season with Arizona, Holmes and Holt would have an excellent chance to be significant contributors for Arizona in 2025-26.