Arizona adds linebacker and tight end depth through the Transfer Portal

Arizona received commitments from Memphis linebacker Everett Roussaw Jr. and San Diego State tight end Arthur Ban on Thursday. Roussaw is the second LB and Ban is the third TE that Arizona has added through the 2026 Transfer Portal.

Roussaw Jr. had 189 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, one interception, seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles in two seasons at Alabama-Birmingham and one at Memphis. Roussaw Jr. should compete to be a starter for Arizona in 2025.

Roussaw Jr. had 64 tackles, 6.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, one interception, four passes defended and two forced fumbles for Memphis in 2025. After the two seasons at UAB and one at Memphis, Roussaw Jr. has one season of eligibility remaining.

Roussaw Jr. is the 953rd transfer and 62nd LB in the portal per the 247Sports composite rankings. Arkansas, Central Florida, Duke, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri and Virginia Tech were Power Conference programs that offered Roussaw out of High School

Roussaw joins Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom out of the portal for Arizona at LB. Blomstrom was an edge rusher at Georgetown, but is projected to play the same role as a hybrid edge rusher/LB for Arizona in 2026.

Adding more TE depth

Ban played seven games in 2025 after receiving 11 snaps and taking a redshirt season in 2024. There is no Transfer Portal ranking for Ban. Ban was the 1,769th prospect, 90th TE and 24th player in Washington in the 2024 247Sports composite class rankings.

Ban is the third TE Arizona has added to the 2026 roster after Cole Rusk from Illinois and Shane King from Southern Mississippi committed to the Wildcats earlier this week. Arizona now has seven transfers committed for 2026. The Transfer Portal remains open through January 16 for players to enter.