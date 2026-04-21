Arizona adds player and outgoing transfer in portal finds a new home

Arizona has added Polish National Karolina Ulan to its 2026-27 roster and former Wildcat center Sidi Gueye committed to Santa Clara, per Jonathan Givony of Draft Express. Ulan is listed as a 6'1 forward on the official Arizona roster, but as a guard in the article introducing her. Gueye leaves Arizona after one season.

Ulan averaged 14.0 points per game, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists as Poland won three games and lost four in the 2025 Under-20 European Championships. In the ninth-place bracket quarterfinals, Ulan had her best game of the Euro U20 with 29 points as Poland beat Portugal 68-47.

Ulan, listed as a freshman, is 21 years old. At 6'1, Ulan is the latest newcomer entering head coach Becky Burke's second season as Arizona adds more length to its roster. Arizona added 6'3 Lithuanian forward Gerda Raulušaityte from USC and 6'2 Maryland transfer Breanna Williams last week.

Including incoming freshmen, returnees and transfers, Arizona now has 11 players on its 2026-27 roster. Women's college basketball programs can have up to 15 scholarship players on a roster per season. Expect Burke to try and add more players for 2026-27.

Warsaw to Tucson. Let’s get to work.



Wildcat Nation, join us in welcoming Karolina Ułan to the family! 🌵🐻⬇️



🔗: https://t.co/1VK3SPBhB3 pic.twitter.com/ydcg8jWiqn — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 20, 2026

Gueye finds a new home

Gueye leaves Arizona for a good Santa Clara program led by former Arizona State coach Herb Sendek as head coach. In his one season with Arizona, Gueye averaged 1.3 PPG and 0.8 RPG while shooting 72.2 percent from the floor in 3.4 minutes over 26 games.

With fellow outgoing transfer Dwayne Aristode and Koa Peat out in February, Gueye received his most significant playing time, averaging 5.2 MPG, 1.3 PPG and 1.2 RPG while shooting 80.0 percent from the field in six games.

NEWS: Arizona transfer Sidi Gueye has committed to Santa Clara, he told DraftExpress.



The 6'11 Senegalese freshman saw limited action in 26 games, but has significant long-term upside at 18 years old with his 7'4 wingspan and impressive defensive versatility. pic.twitter.com/gRtxSAfdVR — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 21, 2026

Gueye could have competed for playing time at Arizona in 2026-27, but he will have a better chance to play meaningful minutes for Santa Clara. Sendek led Santa Clara to the NCAA Tournament for the first time during his 10 years as head coach this season. Santa Clara lost in the first round in overtime to Kentucky.