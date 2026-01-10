Arizona adds potential 2026 starting center Zachary Henning from Washington

Former Washington offensive lineman Zachary Henning is the potential starting center for Arizona in 2026 after he joined the Wildcats from Washington on Friday. Henning is the eighth transfer Arizona has added in the 2026 portal cycle and the first OL.

Henning played in all 13 games for Washington in 2025 and started the last four at center. The 247Sports rankings have Henning as the 837th transfer and 60th interior OL. Henning was the 1,474th prospect, 115th offensive tackle and 11th player in Colorado out of Aurora, Granview in the 2023 class.

Henning showed his versatility at Washington by playing tight end as the Huskies beat Illinois this season and started at the position as they defeated Eastern Michigan in 2024. Henning played in all 13 games for Washington in 2024.

Playing for Washington in 2023, received snaps in two games and redshirted as the Huskies would lose in the National Championship Game to Michigan. Washington lists Henning at 6'5 and 310 pounds. Henning was named to the Fall Academic All-Big Ten team in 2024.

It starts in the trenches, Welcome Home 🐻 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YSZht4Affb — Arizona Football (@ArizonaFBall) January 9, 2026

Projecting the 2026 Arizona offensive line

Henning projects to replace Ka’ena Decambra as the starting center for Arizona. Decambra started all 13 games for Arizona in 2025 after transferring from Hawaii. Arizona loses the left side of its OL with tackle Ty Buchanan and guard Chubba Maae completing their eligibility.

Right guard Alexander Doost and tackle Matthew Lado, who started the Holiday Bowl against SMU, project to return for Arizona in 2026. Expect Arizona to continue seeking OL depth through the 2026 Transfer Portal. Players may continue entering the Transfer Portal through January 16.

Arizona added four IOL, including Decambra and three tackles, that included Buchanan and Tristan Bounds, who started most of the season at right tackle through the 2025 Transfer Portal. Teams may continue adding transfers after the portal closes for players to enter on January 16.