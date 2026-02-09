Arizona against Kansas and Texas Tech are the top 2 games nationally this week

Andy Katz of NCAA.Com named Arizona at Kansas on Monday and the Wildcats game against Texas Tech on Saturday as the top two games in his Top 10 Games of the Week posted on Monday. Arizona remained number one in both polls released on Monday.

Kansas is ninth on both polls and Texas Tech is 16th. Arizona at Kansas is part of ESPN Big Monday with an 8 PM tipoff. ESPN College Gameday will be in Tucson on Saturday, with the telecast beginning at 8 AM. Kansas at Iowa State on Saturday is the fifth-ranked game of the week by Katz.

The Big XII having three of the top five games this week is further illustration of the dominance of the conference this season. Houston is third in both polls and Iowa State is fifth in the Associated Press Top 25 and fourth in the USA Today Coaches poll released on Monday.

Arizona enters the week with a Big XII and program record 23 consecutive wins to begin the season. Kansas is 18-5 with seven consecutive wins. Arizona lost at Allen Fieldhouse in 2025, before beating Kansas in the Big XII Tournament quarterfinals less than a week later.

Texas Tech hosts Colorado on Wednesday before playing at Arizona. The Wildcats will have a big rest advantage over the Red Raiders. Arizona has two extra days to recover than Texas Tech and will be at home.

Arizona won two out of three against Texas Tech in 2025. Arizona and Texas Tech both won at home against each other in 2025 and the Wildcats beat the Red Raiders in the Big XII semifinals. Saturday is the only 2025-26 regular season game between Arizona and Texas Tech.

Monday night at Kansas begins a difficult four-game stretch for Arizona. After Texas Tech, Arizona will host BYU on February 18 and play at Houston on February 21. The games against BYU will be a strong candidate to be in the top 10 games next week. Arizona at Houston could be the top game next week.