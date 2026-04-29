Arizona among biggest beneficiaries of NCAA Tournament expansion

ESPN Women's Bracketologist Charlie Creme projects Arizona as one of the teams that will project to make the 2027 NCAA Tournament cut with the expansion of the field from 68 to 76 teams for the 2026-27 season.

In his bracketology updated on Tuesday before the NCAA announced the expansion of tournament teams from 68 to 76 teams, Creme had Arizona as the 73rd73rd-ranked ranked team, among the next four out. With expansion, Arizona would be in the projected 2027 NCAA Tournament field.

Arizona finished with 12 wins and 18 losses and three victories and 15 defeats in the inaugural season under Becky Burke in 2025-26. The Wildcats will have a revamped roster in 2026-27. Arizona lost seven players who were on the 2025-26 roster at some point to the 2026 Transfer Portal.

Arizona added sophomore point guard Aliyahna ‘Puff’ Morris from California, former USC senior power forward Gerda Raulušaitytė, redshirt sophomore forward Breanna Williams from Maryland and forward Anastasiia Semenova from Boston University

A whole lotta talent is coming real soon to McKale 🔥



The incoming freshman class of 2026 ranks in the TOP 20 by @247Sports! pic.twitter.com/lIImUpPZAJ — Arizona Basketball (@ArizonaWBB) April 27, 2026

Significant increase in talent

With a full year of recruiting in the 2026 class, Burke signed the 20th-ranked group in the 247Sports rankings. Four-star guards Arynn Finley, Jasleen Green, and Makayla Presser-Palmer, forward Priyanka Ponnam and Polish guard Karolina Unam signed with Arizona in the 2026 class.

Arizona returns guards Molly Ladwig and Sumayah Sugapong to the 2026-27 roster. Center Callie Hinder redshirted after joining Arizona midseason. At 6'6, Hinder provides Arizona with desperately needed length on the 2026-27 roster.

After a disappointing first season that started with a subpar roster, Burke has built a much better roster for 2026-27. Arizona could significantly surpass the projections as one of the last teams to receive an at-large bid in the expanded NCAA Tournament Field. Creme will continue to update bracketology throughout the offseason.