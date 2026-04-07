Arizona among the favorites to win 2027 NCAA Tournament championship

Arizona is third at +1,200 to win the 2027 NCAA Tournament Championship in the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Duke is first at +700 and defending National Championship Michigan is +750. The odds are in line with where Arizona is ranked in the 2026-27 way-too-early top 10s.

With the Transfer Portal opening at Midnight Eastern Time on Tuesday, the odds will fluctuate over the next few months. NBA Draft entries will also have a major impact on where Arizona progresses in the odds and way too early rankings.

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas and forward Ivan Kharchenkov are potential departures to the NBA Draft. Kharchenkov and Krivas could participate in the NBA Combine if they receive invites and make their decisions to return to Arizona or remain in the NBA Draft, depending on the feedback they receive.

Houston is the Big XII team with the best odds to win the National Championship at +1,500, tied with Michigan State. Arizona begins the 2026-27 season against UCLA on November 2 in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas. UCLA is +6,500 to win the 2027 NCAA Tournament Championship.

FanDuel's odds to win the 2027 NCAA Tournament:



Duke +700

Michigan +800

Arizona +1200 (or 12/1)

Florida 13/1

Houston 14/1

Michigan St. 15/1

UConn & Kansas 16/1

Arkansas & Illinois 20/1

UNC 22/1

Vandy, Gonzaga & Texas Tech 25/1

St. John's, UVA, Iowa St., Bama & UK 30/1… — Brian Edwards (@vegasbedwards) April 6, 2026

Other notable 2026-27 Arizona opponents

Arizona will have another difficult schedule in 2026-27. Among the other non-conference opponents are Connecticut, tied with Kansas at +1600 and at Auburn, +8000. Additionally, Arizona plays in the 2026 Maui Invitational with BYU, Clemson, Colorado State, Mississisppi Providence, VCU and Washington.

Arizona cemented itself as an elite program under Tommy Lloyd by breaking through the Sweet 16 barrier on its way to the first Final Four appearance for the program since 2001. If Kharchenkov and Krivas return and Arizona adds a few key transfers at the right position, they should remain among the elite teams in 2026-27.

Five-star shooting guard Caleb Holt is committed to Arizona and four-star SG Cameron Holmes signed in November. In addition to transfers with Holmes and Holt, expect Tommy Lloyd and the Arizona staff to find players overseas to add to the 2026-27 Wildcats' roster.