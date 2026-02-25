Arizona Announces significant 2026 enhancements at Casino Del Sol Stadium

The Arizona Athletic Department announced a series of game-day enhancements to improve fan experience at Casino Del Sol Stadium that will commence with the 2026 football season. The improvements are being made after a feasibility study was recently completed.

Arizona will modernize its 16-year-old video boards and implement a new, state-of-the-art sound system. The video board upgrades were needed with the current one relying on components that are no longer available, necessitating their replacement.

With Arizona hosting more night games in the future, upgrading lighting is also part of the enhancements being made at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Also announced on Wednesday is moving the home bench from the East sideline to the West sideline.

The home and visiting benches are being flipped to put the opponent sideline directly in front of the Arizona student section. These changes were announced as the first phase of improvements to be made at Casino Del Sol Stadium, identified through the feasibility study.

Arizona Stadium rights deal with Casino Del Sol

The changes are feasible for Arizona after signing a $60 million, 20-year naming rights deal that changed the name of the football home field from Arizona Stadium to Casino Del Sol Stadium. Arizona debuted in Casino Del Sol Stadium with a 41-17 win over Baylor in November.

The current sound system and video boards at Casino Del Sol Stadium are from 2010. Upgraded lighting will enhance the broadcasting of night games. Other improvements include accessibility upgrades, modernized bathrooms and more fan-friendly concourses.

Arizona will hold its spring showcase on April 25. Northern Arizona is at Arizona on September 5 for the season opener and first full year playing at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Arizona also hosts Northern Illinois on September 19, Cincinnati and Iowa State in October and TCU, Utah and Arizona State in November in 2026.