Arizona at Baylor: Game time, odds, series history and television

Arizona plays the second half of a two-game Texas road trip on Tuesday night at Baylor. Arizona won 73-66 at Houston on Saturday. Baylor ended a four-game losing streak with a 73-68 win over Arizona State on Saturday. Baylor is having an uncharacteristically down season for them.

Arizona moved up to second in both national polls following the win at Houston on Saturday. Baylor has not been ranked this season. Arizona enters the game on Tuesday at Baylor with seven wins and one loss this season on the road. Baylor is 10-5 at home in 2025-26.

Baylor is led by guards Cameron Carr and Tounde Yessoufou, who are both averaging over 18.0 points per game. Arizona will have a huge advantage up front. Michael Rataj at 6'9 and 220 pounds is the biggest player in the Baylor rotation that plays significant minutes.

Tobe Awaka and Motiejus Krivas should thrive for Arizona inside against Baylor if they stay out of foul trouble. Awaka and Krivas both fouled out against Houston after combining for 11 points and 11 rebounds. Arizona was -4 in the eight minutes Sidi Gueye played with Awaka and Krivas in foul trouble at Houston.

Arizona at Baylor: Game information and television

Arizona at Baylor will tip off at 7 PM Mountain Standard Time on ESPN. Dave Flemming is calling play-by-play and Sean Farnham is the analyst for Arizona at Baylor.

Arizona at Baylor FanDuel Sportsbook Odds

Arizona is a 10.5-point favorite at Baylor by the FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Laying the points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and Baylor is +120. Arizona is -630 on the money line and Baylor is +450. The over/under for Arizona at Baylor is 153.5.

Arizona versus Baylor series history

Arizona leads the all-time series with Baylor 7-5. Arizona in both games against Baylor during the 2024-25 season. Baylor had a two-game winning streak against Arizona prior to the 2024-25 season. Arizona won 74-67 at Baylor in 2025.