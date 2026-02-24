Arizona at Baylor point spread has dropped significantly after injury updates

After being an early 10.5-point favorite at Baylor on Tuesday, Arizona is now favored by 8.5 points over the Bears per the FanDuel Sportsbook. The change in the point-spread was likely influenced by the release of the Initial Report for Arizona at Baylor.

Arizona forward Dwayne Aristode continues to be out and forward Koa Peat and guard Anthony Dell'Orso are questionable on the Initial Report for Arizona at Baylor. Peat, being questionable, is an upgrade after he missed the last 2.5 Arizona games with a lower-body injury.

Dell'Orso left late in the 73-66 Arizona win at Houston on Saturday with a sprained ankle, but returned and was able to finish the game. If Dell'Orso and Peat are unable to play, Arizona would be down to five players out of its normally eight-man rotation.

Tobe Awaka has started at power forward with Peat out. Dell'Orso has been the sixth man with Aristode and Peat out, but has played starter's minutes in the past two games. If Dell'Orso and Peat cannot play, freshman center Sidi Gueye and guard Evan Nelson would have significantly increased minutes.

Arizona at Baylor: Money line and Over/Under

Laying the 8.5 points with Arizona is -102. Taking the points and Baylor is -120. Arizona is -400 on the money line and Baylor is +310. The over/under for Arizona at Baylor is 154.5. Arizona was -630 on the money line and Baylor was +450 in the odds posted by FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday night.

The over/under for Arizona at Baylor also moved slightly from 155.5. A final injury report will be updated by the Big XII at 5:30 PM Mountain Standard time, or as always, 90 minutes before tip-off. The final announcement of the status for Dell'Orso and Peat should have a late and significant impact on the odds.