Arizona at Colorado: 2025-26 point spread and over/under history

FanDuel Sportsbook odds have Arizona as a 13.5-point favorite over Colorado. Taking the points with Colorado is -118. Laying the points with Arizona is -104. Arizona is -1000 on the money line and Colorado is +640. The over/under is 156.5. Betting the over is -115 and the under is -105.

Arizona enters the game at Colorado on Saturday with a 17-12-1 record against the point spread and the Buffaloes are 15-15 versus the number in 2025-26. The Wildcats are 10-7 against the spread versus Big XII opponents this season and Colorado is 9-8.

Arizona is 9-4 against the spread on the road and Colorado is 10-7. The 13.5-point spread is the most for Arizona since it beat Oklahoma State 84-47 as a 20.5-point favorite on February 7. Arizona is the third consecutive game that Colorado is a double-digit underdog.

Arizona is 8-9 this season against the point spread as a double-digit favorite. Colorado is 2-3 in 2025-26 as a double-digit underdog. The 13.5-point spread is the most points Colorado is getting at home this season.

Arizona and Colorado 2025-26 Over/under history

Arizona and Colorado have each had 14 games go over and 16 under in 2025-26. The 156.5 point over/under ties for the fifth lowest in an Arizona road game this season and near the middle for a contest at the CU Events Center.

Arizona averages 86.6 PPG, 13th nationally and allows 68.2, which is 37th. Colorado averages 79.9 PPG, 72nd nationally and allows 78.7, 285th in the country. Arizona has scored at least 70 points in all but two games in 2025-26. Colorado has allowed at least 70 points in all but five games in 2025-26.

Arizona enters the game against Colorado after clinching the regular-season Big XII title and top seed in the conference tournament next week. Colorado is currently tied for 11th place in the Big XII with Arizona State. The Buffaloes are locked into a Big XII Tournament first-round game on Tuesday.